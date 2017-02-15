Odisha rulling BJD leading in 2nd phase of Panchayat Polls, BJP gaining maximum in Panchayat Polls

Bubaneswar: In the second phase of Panchayat Polls ruling BJD continues to lead in Zilla Parishad zones. As per the latest report local TV channels BJD leading in 51, BJP-30, Cong-2, Others-1 out of total polled Zilla Parishad zones-174.





BJP leads in 3 ZP zones in Bolangir, 2 ZP zones in Sambalpur; BJD leads in 3 ZP zones in Boudh . Out of 4 ZP zones in Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur dist, BJD leads in 3 zones and Congress in 1 zone.





It should be noted that Polling for the second phase of panchayat elections has concluded and counting has begun on Wednesday. Around 60 percent polling was seen in the second phase till 12 noon. Violence was reported in Boudh, Athagarh and other regions.





Polling was held for 173 zilla parishad zones under 65 blocks in 29 districts while in Polsara Zilla Parishad an uncontested win was witnessed earlier. While polling continued from 7 am to 1 pm, counting began thereafter.