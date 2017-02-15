Coal Secretary visits MCL in Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Mr Susheel Kumar, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, will be on his maiden visit to Odisha tomorrow (February 16, 2017).

The Secretary will visit Talcher Coalfields -- the largest dry fuel reserve in the country – tomorrow and take stock of situation at mine project level, besides reviewing the performance of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the largest coal producing company of the country.

Mr Kumar, a member of 1982 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), is also scheduled to meet the Chief Secretary of Odisha at Bhubaneswar during his visit.

A post-graduate in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from University of Birmingham, U.K., Mr Kumar is credited with introducing new ideas in the field of pollution control abatement e.g. Air Quality Index (AQI),on-line real time water quality stations and on-line real time continuous emission and effluent monitoring situations, when he was the Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board.

Mr Kumar, who had led the Indian delegation to the meetings organised under the aegis of inter-governmental panel on climate change (IPCC), was the chief negotiator of India during the Multilateral Climate Change Negotiations under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).