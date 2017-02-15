Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Coal Secretary visits MCL in Odisha tomorrow
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Coal Secretary visits MCL in Odisha tomorrow
Bhubaneswar: Mr Susheel Kumar, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, will be on his maiden visit to Odisha tomorrow (February 16, 2017).
The Secretary will visit Talcher Coalfields -- the largest dry fuel reserve in the country – tomorrow and take stock of situation at mine project level, besides reviewing the performance of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the largest coal producing company of the country.
Mr Kumar, a member of 1982 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), is also scheduled to meet the Chief Secretary of Odisha at Bhubaneswar during his visit.
A post-graduate in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from University of Birmingham, U.K., Mr Kumar is credited with introducing new ideas in the field of pollution control abatement e.g. Air Quality Index (AQI),on-line real time water quality stations and on-line real time continuous emission and effluent monitoring situations, when he was the Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board.
Mr Kumar, who had led the Indian delegation to the meetings organised under the aegis of inter-governmental panel on climate change (IPCC), was the chief negotiator of India during the Multilateral  Climate Change Negotiations under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Top Stories
Coal Secretary visits MCL in Odisha tomorrow Odisha rulling BJD leading in 2nd phase of Panchayat Polls, BJP gaining maximum in Panchayat Polls BJP, BJD alleged violation poll conduct against each other in Odisha
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net