Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive Saksham concluded in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Oil Industry celebrated the valedictory function of Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive- सक्षम’17 at Jaydev Bhavan on 15.02.17 (Wednesday). Shri Sabyasachi Mishra, Ollywood Cine Actor presided over as Chief Guest. Shri Pritish Bharat, General Manager, IndianOil-cum-State Level Co-ordinator, Odisha and other high dignitaries of Oil Industry were present on the occasion. In his inaugural address, Shri Sabyasachi stressed upon the need to conserve petroleum products which not only saves money, but also saves the Environment. He also emphasised the need of conservation of oil and gas as our country is not self dependent in case of petroleum products.

Shri Pritish Bharat, General Manager, IOCL and State Level Coordinator for the oil industry presented a capsule on programmes conducted during one month commenced from 16th January’17 to 15th February’17.

Earlier, while coming to Jaydev Bhavan for the Valedictory function, Shri Sabyasachi stopped at Bhamra Filling Station (IOC Petrol pump) to inaugurate Art Gallery displaying the painting created by School Children during the month long Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive.

During the one month, the oil industry collectively conducted many mass awareness campaigns like training programme for drivers, awareness campaigns for housewives, quiz, debate and painting competitions among school children across the state, conservation seminars in industries, auto emission check campaigns, etc. A Cycle Rally was also conducted with the support of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, to sensitize the masses about the conservation and efficient use of petroleum products towards achieving twin objectives of better health & environment and securing availability of Oil & Gas for future generations.

Winners of different competitions were rewarded during the function.

The vote of thanks given by Shri Susmit Das, State Head (Retail), BPCL

Shri Manoranjan Behera, Manger (TS), IndianOil had taken initiative and organized the whole event of one month programme on behalf of Oil Industry to make the event successful.