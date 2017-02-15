Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation plans special camps to boost trade licence collection
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: To assess the updated performance in Revenue Collection and to enhance revenue collection from various sources,   Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation reviewed the service performance level of the tax collectors with indicators of target fixed earlier and those achieved in a review meeting today under the Chairmanship of Additional Commissioner, Alok Kar. As the financial year is going to be end soon, collection of taxes has become a major concern of BMC.                  
It was discussed that BMC needs to strengthen the system of collecting revenues from trade licenses after getting to know that so many traders are running their business without obtaining Trade license from BMC. Interestingly, Revenue Cell BMC has collected data base of VAT registered traders from Commercial Tax Department (CTD), Odisha. It has been planned to organise special camp for those organisations who has not obtained license so far and will be asked to take license from the dedicated Trade License Camps. BMC is going to organise the camp for a week shortly at 12 different locations within BMC area. After the camps, if it is found that commercial activities are going on without licence; actions will be taken against such organization as per rules. 
Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs), Tax Collectors, Miscellaneous Sarkars and Data Entry Operators and officials of all zones, Revenue Cell attended the meeting where different strategy for revenue collection status was discussed. Revenue Expert of BMC , Bibhu Behura and Anurag Satpathy gave a brief presentation  at the meeting.
It can be mentioned here that the BMC authorities are planning to achieve a target of Rs 90 crore as revenue collection from various sources including holding tax, user’s charges, advertisement, trade licence, parking fees, rents from different markets . 
Key points:
1. Trade License camp for strengthening of revenue
2. Tax reform by BMC going on
3. Review of performance of tax officer.
