Record 73% turnout in 2nd phase of Panchayat poll in Odisha
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Record 73% turnout in 2nd phase Panchayat poll in Odisha. This was informed by the SEC. 

Highest polling in Dhenkanal (83%), lowest in Malkangiri (64%) informed SEC. No vote in 13 Malkangiri booths for fear of Maoists.  It should be noted that during the first phase of the three tier panchayat polls polling percent was 71 per cent.

  Violence was reported in Boudh, Athagarh and other regions. Polling was held for 173 zilla parishad zones under 65 blocks in 29 districts while in Polsara Zilla Parishad an uncontested win was witnessed earlier.
