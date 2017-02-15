BDA to hold workshop on Smart Mobility Solutions in Bhubaneswar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Initiating the Bhubaneswar Urban Lectures, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will be holding a one day workshop on ‘Smart Mobility Solutions in Bhubaneswar’ on 16th February 2017.





The first workshop under the series, ‘Smart Mobility Solutions in Bhubaneswar’ is being organised in collaboration with World Resources Institute (WRI) and will focus on the following key aspects :-

• Understand challenges and innovations with modernization of city bus services in India

• Share knowledge gained from the best practices in sustainable mobility across the world.

• Obtain feedback on Bhubaneswar’s Complete Streets initiatives currently underway.

• Promote coordination amongst various organisations/ agencies involved in mobility sector in Bhubaneswar





There will be two technical sessions on ‘Modernizing City Bus Services’ and ‘Vision Zero through Complete Streets’ along with panel discussions. Eminent experts on urban mobility and transport will be presenting global best practices and key initiatives being undertaken in Bhubaneswar. Experts will be sharing their share insights on sustainable transportation for sustainable cities. The first technical session will cover strategic thinking for urban bus transport in India, action plans and business models for improving performances of city bus operations. The second technical session will focus on roadway design for sustainable transportation, urban regeneration along Bhubaneswar’s streets and experiencing mobility from a child’s perspective.





The workshop will bring together the officials from various government agencies, decision makers, experts, professionals, planners and engineers involved in the mobility sector to discuss and understand synergies and way forward in developing a sustainable mobility future for Bhubaneswar.





Bhubaneswar Urban Lecture Series:

Planned under Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC), the Bhubaneswar Urban Lecture series aims to disseminate knowledge and build local capacities in implementing various urban development initiatives in the state. As part of Bhubaneswar Urban Lectures, series of such workshops will be organised on various aspects of urban development.