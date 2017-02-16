Ruling BJD terrorising people in Odisha with the help of some bureaucrats alleged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD terrorising people in Odisha with the help of some bureaucrats alleged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ruling BJD terrorising people with the help of some bureaucrats. They should accept the change what people want, says Minister Pradhan.





Violence has risen, people are scared says Union PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after 2nd phase polling. Minister Pradhan also alleged that CM Naveen Pattnaik has an internal understanding with Congress. 750 crore deposited in JanDhan accounts post demonetisation. State govt should clarify on it, says Dharmendra Pradhan .



