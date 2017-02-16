Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Ruling BJD terrorising people in Odisha with the help of some bureaucrats alleged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD terrorising people in Odisha with the help of some bureaucrats alleged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ruling BJD terrorising people with the help of some bureaucrats. They should accept the change what people want, says Minister Pradhan. 

  Violence has risen, people are scared says Union PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan  after 2nd phase polling.   Minister Pradhan also alleged that CM Naveen Pattnaik has an internal understanding with Congress. 750 crore deposited in JanDhan accounts post demonetisation. State govt should clarify on it, says  Dharmendra Pradhan  .

