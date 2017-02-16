Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
NALCO signs MoU with TERI for sustainable rehabilitation in Red Mud area
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
NALCO signs MoU with TERI for sustainable rehabilitation in Red Mud area
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: An MoU was signed between Nalco and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi on 15th February, for various scientific, technological and educational activities in the area of mining rehabilitation especially bauxite mining and sustainable development. 
Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy and Mines, Shri Balvinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, Nalco and other senior officials of Ministry of Mines and TERI were present on the occasion.
“The MoU will further strengthen Nalco’s initiatives being undertaken under Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) and has the potential for being a benchmark for best practices in bauxite mining, said Dr. Chand. “The activities under the MoU will cover mining rehabilitation methods and technologies, sustainable rehabilitation on red mud areas, capacity building, workshops & preparation knowledge documents on mining rehabilitation,” he added.
Top Stories
NALCO signs MoU with TERI for sustainable rehabilitation in Red Mud area Ruling BJD terrorising people in Odisha with the help of some bureaucrats alleged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan BDA to hold workshop on Smart Mobility Solutions in Bhubaneswar
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net