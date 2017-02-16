NALCO signs MoU with TERI for sustainable rehabilitation in Red Mud area

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: An MoU was signed between Nalco and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi on 15th February, for various scientific, technological and educational activities in the area of mining rehabilitation especially bauxite mining and sustainable development.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy and Mines, Shri Balvinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, Nalco and other senior officials of Ministry of Mines and TERI were present on the occasion.

“The MoU will further strengthen Nalco’s initiatives being undertaken under Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) and has the potential for being a benchmark for best practices in bauxite mining, said Dr. Chand. “The activities under the MoU will cover mining rehabilitation methods and technologies, sustainable rehabilitation on red mud areas, capacity building, workshops & preparation knowledge documents on mining rehabilitation,” he added.