Coal Secretary visits country's largest Talcher Coalfields of MCL in Odisha

Talcher: Mr Susheel Kumar , Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, on Thursday (today) visited Talcher Coalfields, country’s largest dry fuel reserve in Odisha, and took stock of situation in coal mining operations of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Mr A K Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) received Mr Kumar on his arrival at Bhubaneswar Airport early today. The Secretary was also accompanied by his wife Mrs Poonam Kumar, who was received by Dr Nisha Thakur, first lady of MCL and president Jagriti Mahila Mandal.

Mr Kumar, who was on his maiden visit to Odisha as Coal Secretary, visited MCL’s biggest coal mining project Bhubaneshwari OCP (open cast project) -- the third biggest coal mine in the country producing 25 million tonne per annum --, Ananta OCP and Jagannath OCP, where he was briefed on mining conditions and project plan.

The Secretary also had a brief interaction with Mr J P Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr K K Parida, Director (Finance), Mr L N Mishra, Director (Personnel), Mr Munawar Khursheed, IRPF, Chief Vigilance Officer and Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Projects and Planning) before visiting mines in Talcher.

MCL, which is building a 500 bedded state-of-the-art medial institute in Talcher at an estimated cost of Rs 492 crore, had opened a 21-kms-long dedicated coal corridor for coal carrying vehicles, reducing substantially the impact of air pollution due to dust in the peripheral residential areas.

Meanwhile, Mrs Poonam Kumar unveiled the statues of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, former President of India and Swami Vivekananda at MCL DAV School, in the presence of president Jagriti Mahila Mandal Dr Nisha Thakur, vice-presidents Ms Madhoo Mishra and Ms Padamja Singh along with president Annaya Mahila Mandal Ms Sushila Gupta.

Ms Kumar also interacted with special children of Nakul Chandra Special School for Blind, Deaf and Dumb, Talcher.