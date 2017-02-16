Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: BJD wins 8 Balikuda= Erasama ZP seats, acclamation goes to MLA Prashant Muduli
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Balikuda and Erasama Zilla Parishad zones which concluded elections two days ago brought cheers among BJD sympathisers. Out of total 8 ZP zones went on polls in two phases BJD candidates have captured 8 seats by defeating all congress aspirants and saffron party BJP remained into number three position.  
 
Meanwhile non official reports said that BJD has occupied Erasama and Balikuda Panchayat Samiti’s, its supported candidates have won required numbers of Samiti members to elect Panchayat Samiti chairman.    
 
The results have created cheers among the MLA Prashant Muduli supporters due to his sincere efforts and rightful poll management BJD has earned the success and maintained its victory spree in coastal Jagatsinghpur district, sources said.
 
Report said that in last ZP elections held in the year 2012, BJD had bagged 3 ZP zones and congress satisfied with one seat in Balikuda block. Similarly out of 4 ZP zones in Erasama block BJD candidates had won in two seats and congress in two seats, but the ongoing Panchayat polls have made major setback to Congress and BJP, the BJD was able to bag total 8 ZP zones in both blocks. 
 
Interestingly apart from the ensuing Panchayat polls when BJP has been emerging as ruling BJD’s substitute in state and has earned success in western and northern Odisha including Kendrapada and Cuttack districts the after completion of two phase’s elections same outcome has not noticed in Jagatsingpur district. In spite of BJP’s heavy weight and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan campaigning at Naugaon and Balikuda areas the saffron party became unable to reflect into votes. 
 
Legislator Prashant Muduli had started his political carrier as student leader and became president of reputed SVM College students union, later he became Panchayat Samiti Chairman of Balikuda block and first elected to Odisha assembly from Balikuda in the year 2009 defeating his political mentor congress candidate Ex MLA Umesh Swain and later in the year 2014 he defeated congress candidate Dr Lalatendu bidyadhar Mohapatra a former MLA of Balikuda assembly constituency , now he has been assigned chairman of district planning board. His simplicity, massive public contact and successful implementation of government programmes in assembly constituency ultimately derived him the success in ongoing rural polls, sources said. 
 
On the other hand MLA Muduli remarked the results are blessing of Balikuda and Erasama people those like BJD and its supremo chief minister Naveen Patnaik last 17 years, he was a facilitator implementing state governments and BJD’s programmes that responded massive success through votes in Panchayat polls, MLA Muduli remarked.  
