670 candidates clear Odisha Administrative Examination 2015

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced Odisha Administrative Examination (OAS) 2015 results on Thursday. 670 candidates clear OASExam-2015; Sourav Das emerges topper.

1309 candidates had appeared in viva voce. 8,067 candidates had appeared for the mains examination held earlier February this year.