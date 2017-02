Odisha: Third phase panchayat polls for 175 Zilla Parishad posts, 1394 GPs, 18859 wards tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The third phase panchayat polls for 175 Zilla Parishad posts will be conducted across 65 blocks under all the 30 districts of the state on Friday. As many as 53, 23,993 voters are expected to turn out for exercising their adult franchise for elections into 1394 GPs and 18859 wards. About 757 candidates will undergo public test for 175 zilla parishad posts.