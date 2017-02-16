Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Thursday, February 16, 2017
BJD Criticized Union Ministers for politicizing panchayat polls, calls Narendra Modi BJP's PM
Bhubaneswar: Rulling Biju Janata Dal on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “PM of BJP” and not of India.  BJD Criticized Union Ministers for politicizing panchayat polls.
BJD general secretary and spokesman Bijay Nayak said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned BJP’s success in Odisha’s panchayat elections at an election rally at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. He was seeking votes from the people of UP by saying that the people of Odisha supported BJP in the rural polls. It indicates that Narendra Modi is not the Prime Minister of India, but of the BJP.
He said that the elections to the posts of Sarpanch, Ward members and Samiti ‘Sabhya’ (member) are held without party symbol according to the Odisha Panchayat Act. He alleged that there is an attempt to lower the standard of rural polls and politicise it in Odisha.
