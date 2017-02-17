Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
BJP president Amit Shah thanked people of Odisha for their support to the BJP in panchayat election
Friday, February 17, 2017
Bhubaneswar: BJP party national president Amit Shah thanked the people of Odisha for their unprecedented support to the BJP in the panchayat elections. He expressed gratitude to party workers and people of the State.

“I thank all the karyakartas for the unprecedented success in Panchayat polls in Odisha and praise the people of Odisha for their confidence in BJP,” said Shah during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. The trend in the first and second phase elections indicated that the BJD won 200 seats, the BJP 129 and the Congress 26 of the 362 Zilla Parishad zones across the State on Monday and Wednesday. In the last panchayat polls in 2002, the BJP had won a mere 36 ZP seats of the total 854.

