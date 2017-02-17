Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Third-phase panchayat polls begins in Odisha, BJD, BJP confident over result
Friday, February 17, 2017
Third-phase panchayat polls begins in Odisha, BJD, BJP confident over result
Bhubaneswar: The third-phase panchayat polls begins in all 30 districts of the State on Friday. The polling begins at 7 am and will continue till 12 noon.

Total of 53,234,993 voters would exercise franchise to elect 18,859 Ward Members and Sarpanches and PS members in 1,394 GPs and 175 Zilla Parishad (ZP) members in 65 blocks. Additional police forces have been deployed at the sensitive booths to ward off any untoward incident in sensitive, hypersensitive and Maoist-hit areas.

Three-tier security arrangements have been put in place in Deogarh district to maintain law and order during the polls.

