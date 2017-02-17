Poll-related violence continued in Odisha, attack on BJD MLA, Ex- BJP MLA

Bhubaneswar: Poll-related violence continued unabated with several persons, including women, injured in clashes in various parts of the State. Stones reportedly pelted at the vehicle of senior BJP leader Pratap Sarangi near Berhampore in Nilagiri. Sarangi was returning after attending a party meeting.





Opponents attack vehicle of Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu. One injured in a clash between two groups of BJD at Dorada panchayat office near Athgarh in Cuttack district. Further, a woman was allegedly thrashed by the supporters of Athagarh BJD MLA Ranedra Pratpa Swain at Chhagaon village during the latter’s election campaign.





Tension again prevailed at Podana village in Niali of Cuttack district on Thursdayover the death of a BJD supporter two days back. According to sources, supporters of the deceased person torched the houses of the rival groups in the village protesting the murder.





In Samukanendi village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district, two persons were seriously injured in a clash between two rival groups. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.





Post poll violence was reported from Kishorenagar block in Angul with clashes after a winning candidate’s family from Dhaurapalli was allegedly threatened by rival group.