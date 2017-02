Odisha couple clears Odisha Administrative Examination 2015

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha couple clears Odisha Administrative Examination 2015. Shibashish Baral (Rank 16) and Pallavi Swain (Rank 3) are in cheers for cracking OAS. In fact, Pallavi has topped the women. Both are veterinary doctors and got married in 2014. Currently Shibashish is perusing PHD in National Dairy Research Institute ( NDRI), Karnal and Pallavi is working as a veterinary doctor in Junagarh Block of Kalahandi district.