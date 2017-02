Air Asia signs MoU with Odisha govt to operate direct international flights to Kuala Lumpur

Air Asia has likely to fly flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur four times a week. It will be a direct flight between Kuala Lumpur and Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.