BJD leading in third phase of Panchayat Polls in Odisha, BJP makes big gain

Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD leading in third phase of Panchayat Polls in Odisha. BJP makes big gain in third phase of Panchayat Polls.





As per the latest trend ruling BJD leading in 76 ZP seats, BJP in 62 seats, Congress in 07 and others 7. In the last two phases as per unofficial sources in total BJD won in 200, BJP-129, Cong-27, Others-7 out of total polled Zilla Parishad zones-363.





The polling today was held for 1394 panchayats, 18,859 wards and 175 zilla parishads of 65 blocks. Voting was conducted from 7 am to 12 in the noon.