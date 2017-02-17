Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar readies steps to address e-waste burden

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: After solid waste management, it is now e-waste as the No. 1 Smart City and Temple City is coming under the ambitious Eco-Cities programme, in which, efficient and scientific handling of e-waste management will be a top priority.

Already an IFC team with international e-waste expert Dr. Berno Kopacek is in city to look at the facilities for collection and dismantling of e-wastes in and around the Capital region and find out a way for establishment of a working model for e-waste collection at a pilot scale.

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a wing of World Bank Group, has successfully completed a pilot e-waste management programme in cities of Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Given the recent E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, this is a right time to implement a long-term e-waste management strategy for a city like Bhubaneswar and it has become more important after the Smart City tag.

The IFC team members with teams from BMC, Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhiyan (SBA) Cell visited three sites today, i.e. Greenex India Private Limited in Kalinga Vihar area, Transit Transport Station (TTS) for the temporary deposit and shifting of municipal solid waste (MWS) near Sainik School and Sani Clean, a facility to collect and dismantle e-waste on the city outskirts near Gurujanga of Khurda.

The team saw the facilities, their capacities to handle and TTS, whether any e-waste is coming with the MWS or not. As per the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, civic authorities have to ensure segregation of e-waste from the MSW.

Yesterday, the IFC, BMC and SBA teams held a discussion with BMC Commissioner Dr. Krishan Kumar to chalk out a plan for effective management of the e-waste and what are the basic or rudimentary facilities available in the city. In fact, as the largest city of the state and being the educational hub of the Eastern India e-waste is also generated from various government establishments and institutions.

BMC, being an authority as prescribed in Rule 17 (Schedule IV) of E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 should ensure that: E-wastes if found to be mixed with MSW, is properly segregated, collected and is channelized to authorized dismantler or recycler and secondly, e-waste pertaining to orphan products is collected and channelized to authorized dismantlers and recyclers.

Objectives of BMC through this project will include:

1. Awareness Generation: Generate awareness among consumers and households regarding e-waste so as to increase collection volumes and responsible waste practices.

2. Establishing an effective e-waste collection system in the city: With the active participation of the manufacturers of electronic items (which generate e-waste), this network must facilitate responsible e-waste collection from households, businesses and other key points of the product value chain. The collected waste is to be channelized to authorized recyclers and dismantlers.

3. Identify, develop and establish a sustainable e-waste management ecosystem consisting of stakeholders such as, but not limited to: Collectors, Industry Associations, Manufacturers, Recyclers, Grassroots and implementation organizations, Government, subject matter experts etc. so as to implement a long-term e-waste management platform in the city.

4. Execute and establish a working model for e-waste management in Bhubaneswar with the aim of incorporating best practices in e-waste management and demonstrating effective implementation of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016

As per a UN report, India is the fifth biggest producer of e-waste in the world, discarding 1.7 million tonnnes of electronic and electrical equipment in 2014. The report has warned that the volume of global e-waste is likely to rise by 21 per cent in next three years. Under the IFC-European Union Eco-City Project, a study will also to be undertaken to know what is the potential of e-waste generated in the city of Bhubaneswar.

The project, to be implemented in phases, in the preliminary round will have research, stakeholders commitment and getting an implementation strategy. The phase-II will have full-scale implementation. It will be completed within 12 to 16 months time from the date of commencement of the project.

E-Waste: "Electronic waste" or "E-Waste" may be defined as discarded computers, office electronic equipment, entertainment device electronics, mobile phones, television sets, and refrigerators. This includes used electronics which are destined for reuse, resale, salvage, recycling, or disposal. Others are re-usables (working and repairable electronics) and secondary scrap (copper, steel, plastic, etc.) to be "commodities", and reserve the term "waste" for residue or material which is dumped by the buyer rather than recycled, including residue from reuse and recycling operations, because loads of surplus electronics are frequently commingled (good, recyclable, and non-recyclable), several public policy advocates apply the term "e-waste" broadly to all surplus electronics. Cathode ray tubes (CRTs) are considered one of the hardest types to recycle.