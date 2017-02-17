Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Coal Secretary reviews performance of MCL
Friday, February 17, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Coal Secretary reviews performance of MCL
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr Susheel Kumar, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal today reviewed the performance of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), an Odisha-based flagship company of Coal India Limited.

The Secretary chaired the Review Meeting of MCL at Bhubaneswar, which was attended by Mr A K Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr J P Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr K K Parida, Director (Finance), Mr L N Mishra, Director (Personnel), Mr O P Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) and all Area General Managers and senior officers of the company.

Mr Kumar was brief on company’s performance vis-à-vis coal production, land acquisition, statutory clearances, resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) related aspects. 
The Secretary, who is on his maiden visit to Odisha as Coal Secretary, had visited MCL’s biggest coal mining project Bhubaneshwari OCP (open cast project) -- the third biggest coal mine in the country producing 25 million tonne per annum --, Ananta OCP and Jagannath OCP in Talcher Coalfields yesterday, where he was briefed on mining conditions and project plans.

Mr Kumar, a member of 1982 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), also met with the Chief Secretary today. Increasing coal production from MCL and related issues of land acquisition and R&R were mainly discussed.
Top Stories
Coal Secretary reviews performance of MCL Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar readies steps to address e-waste burden BJD leading in third phase of Panchayat Polls in Odisha, BJP makes big gain
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net