Coal Secretary reviews performance of MCL

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr Susheel Kumar, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal today reviewed the performance of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), an Odisha-based flagship company of Coal India Limited.





The Secretary chaired the Review Meeting of MCL at Bhubaneswar, which was attended by Mr A K Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr J P Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr K K Parida, Director (Finance), Mr L N Mishra, Director (Personnel), Mr O P Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) and all Area General Managers and senior officers of the company.





Mr Kumar was brief on company’s performance vis-à-vis coal production, land acquisition, statutory clearances, resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) related aspects.

The Secretary, who is on his maiden visit to Odisha as Coal Secretary, had visited MCL’s biggest coal mining project Bhubaneshwari OCP (open cast project) -- the third biggest coal mine in the country producing 25 million tonne per annum --, Ananta OCP and Jagannath OCP in Talcher Coalfields yesterday, where he was briefed on mining conditions and project plans.





Mr Kumar, a member of 1982 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), also met with the Chief Secretary today. Increasing coal production from MCL and related issues of land acquisition and R&R were mainly discussed.