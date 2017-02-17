BJP in full bloom in third phase of Panchayat poll in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: BJP in full bloom in third phase of Panchayat poll in Odisha as party’s performance surprised everyone. As per the latest unofficial local TV Channels report BJP is neck to neck contest with rulling BJD in latest tally of Zilla Parishad zones in third phase of Panchayat poll.





BJP has challenged BJD’s 17 year old legacy of clean sweeping elections. Tally so far BJD winner in 63 ZP zones, BJP-58, Congress-15, others-6. In the last two phases as per unofficial sources in total BJD won in 200, BJP-129, Cong-27, Others-7 out of total polled Zilla Parishad zones-363.

The polling today was held for 1394 panchayats, 18,859 wards and 175 zilla parishads of 65 blocks. Voting was conducted from 7 am to 12 in the noon.