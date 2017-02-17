Odisha MSME Dept. organises Interactive Meet with Startups

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Startups need to chart out their own journey and there is no standard script to it, said the CEO of T-Hub, Hyderabad Shri Jay Krishnan during an "interactive meet with startups" organised today by MSME Department of the state, where more than 125 Startups, incubators and mentors participated.





He added that the startups should dream big and should not worry about the availability of capital. Capital is not an end but a means to achieve the end. If the startup venture is related to the requirement of the market, there are enough agencies to fund the project. He lauded that role of the government which is quite supportive of the startup eco-system. Startups should not be worried about failures; rather these failures should become the source of their learning. It is for the first time, such an interactive session with startups in Odisha was held and was marked by tremendous enthusiasm amongst the startups attending the session today at IDCO Conference Hall, Bhubaneswar.

Shri L.N. Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME, who chaired the interactive session, stated that currently more than 200 startups are working in the state in various incubators as well as outside. The state also has more than 20 incubators at present. He added that under the Odisha Startup Policy, 2016, we have the vision to create an enabling environment and supporting eco-system that would facilitate 1000 startups in the state in the next five years. The state government is committed to develop the best startup eco-system in the state. Shri Sanjay K. Singh, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SD&TE Department & MD, IDCO also attended and participated in the session.

More than 100 startups from different Institutions such as OCAC, STPI, YI INNOVEX, KIIT (TBI), MSME-DI Sponsored Institutions - Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar, Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Engineering College, Bhubaneswar, C.V Raman College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar, Gandhi Institution of Management Studies, Gunupur, Rajdhani College of Engineering & Management, Bhubaneswar - attended the session.

Shri Jai Krishnan answered the queries of startups ranging from focus areas for startups, financing of startups, ease of doing business, role of Government in promotion of startups, potential of Odisha to emerge as a startup hub of Eastern India.

It may be mentioned here that Govt. of Odisha is in the process of holding a number of activities for promotion of startup ecosystem in the state. The Theme for the MSME Trade Fair along with celebration of Entrepreneurship Week to be held from 5th March, 2017 to 10th March, 2017 would be Startup Odisha. There is also a seminar on the theme “Mission 1000 Startups” slated on 6th March, 2017. More than 50 startups are likely to participate in the MSME Trade Fair.