Odisha: Third phase rural polls in Jagatsinghpur, BJP opens account in 2 ZP seats, Congress 1 and BJD 5

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: In the third phase rural polls, in which 8 Zilla Parishad zones spread over Kujanga and Tirtol blocks went to elections on Friday, BJP opened its account in two ZP seats in Kujanga block, congress 1 in Tirtol block and BJD 5 in both blocks ZP constituencies.





As the results yet to declared officially but the trend available after completion of the elections on Friday informed that BJP candidates were bagged the ZP zones 3 and 4 in Kujanga block, saffron party candidate Sushree Priyadarshani was well ahead against BJD aspirant Kailash Chandra Behera and BJP candidate Rashmi Ranjan Choudhury was gained more votes against BJD candidate Sudhal Swain in Kujanga block. Moreover BJD aspirants Namita Parida in ZP seat 1 and Manini Behera in ZP zone 2 were heading towards victory.





Similarly in Tirtol block 4 ZP seats where polling held on Monday congress candidate Ajaya Kumar Sahoo captured ZP zone 2 and BJD candidates Sanatan Dalai, Lipali Rout and Priyadarshani Biswal from ZP zones 1, 3, 4 were secured maximum votes against their congress contenders.





The third phase election results were seen a sever jolt to state excise minister and Paradep MLA Damodar Rout because most of the areas that went on elections come under his assembly constituency moreover Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick too suffered set back when one of her block ZP zone captured Congress. On the other hand BJP camp has expressed happiness when it captured two ZP zones in minister Damodar Rout heart land.