Handing over of Insurance Claim to LPG Consumers of Odisha by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Bhubaneswar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: A function was organized to hand over LPG accident insurance claims to beneficiaries under Bhubaneswar area Office. Shri Pritish Bharat, General Manager, Odisha State Office, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. handed over the claims in form of demand draft to the victims / family members of deceased LPG consumers on 17.02.2017 at Indian Oil Bhavan, Odisha State Office, Bhubaneswar.





Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bharat expressed that LPG has to be used in accordance with certain safety measures and utmost care is to be taken while using LPG, unsafe methods can result in explosions, fires, loss of property and most importantly, loss of lives. In addition to the demand drafts LPG safety leaf let and accident Insurance cards were also distributed on the occasion.





The 7 nos of victims in the unfortunate incidents were present and they were handed over demand drafts of total value Rs.26.10 lacs.





One of the victims Smt. Pramodini Hota of Dhenkanal district expressed her feeling while receiving the demand draft of Rs.4.90 lacs that “her husband has expired in the LPG accident and he was the only earning source of his family and. IOCL has arranged for payment of insurance claim and this financial support will be of great help to carry on with their lives”. The following beneficiaries received the insurance claims on this occasion.





(i) Smt. Mami Swain of Nayagarh , (ii) Shri Shrikant Sahu of Cuttack (iii) Shri Pawan Kumar Varnwal of cuttack (iv) Shri Danardan Negi of Bolangir (v) Smt. Rajani Negi of Bolangir (vi) Shri D. Banamali Reddy of Puri (vii) Smt Pramodini Hota of Dhenkanal





The family members and distributors had appreciated the effort of IOCL to arrange such type of noble function.





Shri G. Swaminathan, CLM, Shri K. K. Mishra, Chief Manager (O), OSO, Shri Prakash Kumar Sahoo, Sr. Area Manager, Bhubaneswar Area Office were present on the occasion.